INTERVIEW: Strikes on nuclear sites in Iran to damage food security — Russian watchdog

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. The strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran could damage food security of a number of countries, head of the Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) Sergey Dankvert said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The strikes on nuclear facilities, which could cause contamination of territories, present the greatest danger. Iran produces large volumes of plant and livestock products. Therefore, such damage would have a serious impact in terms of food," he said.

If territories are contaminated as a result of damage to nuclear facilities Russia will be forced to check incoming products for radiation, the head of the regulator noted.

"Nobody looks at this whole story from a humanitarian perspective. For some reason, everyone only looks at it from a military point of view. I see much more concern here in terms of consequences that could result from damage to nuclear power facilities regarding safety of products grown both in Iran and in nearby areas," he added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. Reciprocal attacks between Iran and Israel are ongoing.

In the early morning hours of June 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) took place on June 18-21. This year, the event was held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program included the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.