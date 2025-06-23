Death toll from terrorist attack on church in Damascus rises to 25 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 23. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in eastern Damascus has risen to 25, Syria's Health Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Another 63 people have been injured in the deadly attack, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry reported about 20 people killed and over 50 injured.

On June 22, a terrorist attack on the Greek Orthodox Mar Elias Church was carried out in Damascus. A suicide bomber opened fire on the congregation of the church before detonating himself, the Syrian Interior Ministry said. Syria's law enforcement agencies blamed the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) for the attack.