Hungary, Slovakia block adoption of 18th package of EU sanctions on Russia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, June 23. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia opposed the adoption of an 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"Today we and Slovakia blocked the adoption of an 18th package of sanctions. We did this because, in this case, EU countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, would be prohibited from purchasing Russian natural gas and cheap Russian crude oil," he said at a meeting with Hungarian reporters broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

Hungary and Slovakia decided to block the sanctions package in response to plans announced by the European Commission (EC) to phase out Russian energy imports by the beginning of 2028, the minister explained.

The EC is asking to approve the sanctions package and, concurrently, wants to ban purchases of Russian energy, Szijjarto noted. "This proposal is aimed at undermining Hungary’s energy security as it will intensify our reliance on certain sources of energy, as well as increase Hungarian households' utility bills," he said.

Now is not the time to impose any additional restrictions and prohibitions in the energy sector since the military conflict between the US and Israel with Iran could push global energy prices up sharply, the minister noted. "The global energy market is unstable, and if someone introduces any kind of ban on the purchase of energy resources now it would cause enormous damage," he concluded.