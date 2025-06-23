Iran seeks to coordinate with Russia as crisis escalates — top diplomat

TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. As the geopolitical situation shifts again, Iran sees it as very important to consult and coordinate with Russia, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said upon his arrival in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In these dangerous new circumstances, when the world order is effectively under threat, our consultations with Russia can certainly be of great importance," the top diplomat said on Iran's state broadcaster. "We are trying to coordinate our positions," he added.

Araghchi thanked Russia for its strong condemnation of the US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. "America's attack is was an act of aggression that must be unequivocally condemned. We appreciate Russia's position, which on Sunday condemned this aggression in the strongest possible terms," he said.

The top diplomat stressed that Tehran and Moscow are close allies that need to be on the same page. "We have always shared common beliefs and consulted closely with each other to confront shared challenges and threats. This is what will be done on Monday during the meeting with the Russian president," Araghchi noted.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success. Iran's top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.