Iran to continue to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes despite pressure — diplomat

BERLIN, June 23. /TASS/. Iran does not intend to abandon uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes and will continue to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

"We are a bona fide party to the NPT, and on this basis, we are enriching uranium for peaceful purposes and the benefit of our country. No one can tell us what to do as long as we fulfill our obligations under the treaty," the senior diplomat said during a German ARD TV broadcast.

He also noted that he does not intend to comment on the state of Iran's nuclear program following the US airstrikes carried out in the early morning hours of June 22. At the same time, the deputy foreign minister emphasized that the shelling itself is "an obvious act of aggression." According to Takht-Ravanchi, Iran is a "victim of aggression" and has the right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. Meanwhile, the senior diplomat did not comment on the possibility of Iranian strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

Separately, the deputy foreign minister criticized the words of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who supported Israel's operation against Iran, and said that Tel Aviv was doing "dirty work" for all Western countries through its actions. Takht-Ravanchi urged Berlin to take "the side of the victim, not the side of the aggressor."

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success. Since June 13, Israel has carried out daily strikes on Iran. The stated goal of the operation was to destroy the country’s missile and nuclear programs.