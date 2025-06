WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. The US’ military operation has resulted in major damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities, US President Donald Trump said on the Truth Social network.

"The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental.’ The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military," the US leader wrote.

According to him, the B-2 pilots that participated in the operation have safely returned to Missouri.