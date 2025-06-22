Senior Iranian diplomat excludes any possibility of talks with US, Israel

BERLIN, June 22. /TASS/. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has ruled out any possibility of talks with the United States or Israel following the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"It is absolutely senseless to continue talks," he told the ARD television channel when asked whether his country would get in touch with either the United States or Israel.

Iran, in his words, doesn’t want to engage in talks for the sake of talks. The Iranian military knows what to do, he stressed.

US President Donald Trump said overnight to June 22 that the United States had attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, namely Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Iran has been daily attaced by Israel since June 13. Israel’s declared objective was to demolish Iran’s missile and nuclear program.