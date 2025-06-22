Israel attacks military targets concurrently in four areas in Iran — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 22. /TASS/. Israel has attacked missile launchers, drones, and other military targets in four localities in Iran at the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today (Sunday), with guidance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, approximately 30 IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) fighter jets struck dozens of military targets throughout Iran with over 60 munitions," it said, adding that Israeli fighter jets struck missile launchers and drones in four areas, namely Isfahan, Bushehr, Ahvaz, and Yazd.

"As part of the strikes, IAF fighter jets struck the "Imam Hussein" Strategic Missile Command Center in the Yazd area, where long-range Khorramshahr missiles were stored. Approximately 60 missiles have been launched from this command center toward the State of Israel., the IDF said. "In parallel, missile launchers were struck in Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz. Strikes were also conducted on military sites involved in the production of aerial defense batteries, the ‘Third Brigade’ UAV command center, and a UAV storage facility near the command center."

"During the strikes, an IAF aircraft identified Iranian Armed Forces soldiers loading missile launchers and eliminated them," it said, adding that the Israeli military will continue delivering strikes throughout Iran to eliminate threats to Israel.