NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. The strikes carried out by the US military on Iranian targets have delayed Tehran's possible development of nuclear weapons for many years, US Vice President J.D. Vance said.

"I'm not going to get into sensitive intelligence here, but I think that we have really pushed their program back by a very long time," he said in an interview with NBC News.

"I think that it's going to be many, many years before the Iranians are able to develop a nuclear weapon," he added.