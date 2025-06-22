Hungarian NGO condemns attacks on Iran by Israel, US

BUDAPEST, June 22. /TASS/. The Hungarian Community for Peace non-governmental organization (NGO) has condemned attacks on Iran carried out by Israel and the United States, assessing them as aggression against a sovereign state. President of the NGO Endre Simo told TASS that he had submitted a message of solidarity with the Iranian people to the republic's ambassador to Hungary.

"The Hungarian Community for Peace condemns the aggression of Israel and the USA against Iran," according to a statement by the organization released in Budapest. "It is unacceptable that a nuclear-armed superpower attacked a sovereign country’s peaceful nuclear facilities on the unfounded assumption that they are used to produce atomic bomb," the statement reads. The actions by Israel and the US threaten world peace, according to the document.

Simo said that on June 21 he submitted a message of support of the country’s people to Iran’s ambassador to Hungary, Morteza Moradian.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.