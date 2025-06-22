Houthi rebels to launch attacks on US forces in Red Sea — politburo member

DUBAI, June 22. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement will launch attacks on US forces in the Red Sea in response to the US’ strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, the movement’s politburo member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said.

"Our military response is approaching: American forces in the Red Sea will be attacked at the first stage," he said. "We will escalate and expand the scale of the conflict until this aggression [against Iran] stops," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.