Grossi says emergency meeting of IAEA Board of Governors on Iran to be held on June 23

BERLIN, June 22. /TASS/. The meeting of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Board of Governors on the situation in Iran following US attacks on the republic’s nuclear sites will be held on June 23, Director General of the agency Rafael Grossi said.

"In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors for tomorrow," he wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.