Iran has right to "resist US military aggression," defend national interests — MFA

DUBAI, June 22. /TASS/. Iran reserves the right "to fully and resolutely resist the US military aggression" and defend its national interests, according to a statement released by the republic’s foreign ministry following the US attack on nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow.

The Islamic Republic has the "legitimate right to fully and resolutely resist the US military aggression and <…> to defend Iran’s national security and interests by all necessary means," the statement reads.

The ministry called the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow "a terrible blow to the nuclear non-proliferation regime."

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.