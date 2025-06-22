Iran rejects US proposals on nuclear program — speaker

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican, Louisiana) believes that Tehran has refused Washington's proposals on the Iranian nuclear program.

"The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President [Donald] Trump means what he says," Johnson wrote on X the US struck Iranian nuclear sites. "The president gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement," he added.

According to the speaker, the US strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining "the most lethal weapon on the planet." "President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated," the lawmaker added.

Earlier, Trump reported that the US Air Force had conducted a successful attack on "the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan." He noted that all US aircraft are now "outside of Iran’s space" and are "safely on their way home."

When asked by TASS for details about the incident, the Pentagon referred inquiries to the White House. The Defense Department also did not respond to a TASS request regarding whether Washington had notified Moscow in advance of its plans to strike Iran, or if any communication took place between the two countries following the operation.

According to Reuters, the attack involved B-2 strategic bombers previously redeployed to Guam, a US overseas territory in the Pacific. These aircraft are capable of carrying GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, which are specifically designed to penetrate heavily fortified underground targets.

Experts believe that this type of munition could be used in the strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which lies buried approximately 90 meters below the surface.