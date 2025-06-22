{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Iran rejects US proposals on nuclear program — speaker

According to Mike Johnson, the US strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining "the most lethal weapon on the planet"

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican, Louisiana) believes that Tehran has refused Washington's proposals on the Iranian nuclear program.

"The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President [Donald] Trump means what he says," Johnson wrote on X the US struck Iranian nuclear sites. "The president gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement," he added.

According to the speaker, the US strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining "the most lethal weapon on the planet." "President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated," the lawmaker added.

Earlier, Trump reported that the US Air Force had conducted a successful attack on "the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan." He noted that all US aircraft are now "outside of Iran’s space" and are "safely on their way home."

When asked by TASS for details about the incident, the Pentagon referred inquiries to the White House. The Defense Department also did not respond to a TASS request regarding whether Washington had notified Moscow in advance of its plans to strike Iran, or if any communication took place between the two countries following the operation.

According to Reuters, the attack involved B-2 strategic bombers previously redeployed to Guam, a US overseas territory in the Pacific. These aircraft are capable of carrying GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, which are specifically designed to penetrate heavily fortified underground targets.

Experts believe that this type of munition could be used in the strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which lies buried approximately 90 meters below the surface.

Middle East conflict
Netanyahu thanks Trump for striking Iran, says move to 'change history'
According to Jewish Prime Minister, this step "will change history"
Read more
Iran ready for dialogue on atom, won’t give up its nuclear program — president
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Tehran welcomes dialogue and negotiations, but only if the country's legitimate rights are respected
Read more
Ukraine, Middle East, new world order: main points from Putin's keynote address at SPIEF
According to the Russian president, Russians and Ukrainians are one people
Read more
Putin says Russia ranks first in Europe in terms of GDP
The Russian leader stressed that these are very significant indices
Read more
West to cut arms flow to Kiev amid Iran-Israel conflict — Russian official
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky urged to take advantage of the situation
Read more
Israeli army tightens restrictions inside country after US strikes on Iran
According to a statement from the IDF press office, all gatherings in public spaces, educational activities, and the operation of most businesses - excluding essential services - are prohibited across the country until further notice
Read more
Iran will be ready to attack US military in Middle East — top diplomat
"That's quite understandable, and self defense is a legitimate rights of every country," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Japan's coast
No casualties or damage have been reported, and authorities have issued no tsunami warning
Read more
Press review: Washington mulls Iran strike as Russia and US plan 15 joint ventures by 2025
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 19th
Read more
Russian forces 1 km away from Kupyansk after capturing Moskovka — analyst
Andrey Marochko noted that this is a very short distance
Read more
US could strike Iran as soon as next weekend — Hersh
According to the American journalist Seymour Hersh, the operation will "entail heavy American bombing"
Read more
Trump has no plans for new strikes on Iran yet — media
According to the report, Trump expects that following Washington’s recent attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran will agree to return to the negotiating table and "end this war"
Read more
Russia backs Iran’s fight for legitimate interests, peaceful nuclear program — Putin
The Russian president also commented on criticism in Western media that Moscow allegedly should have helped Iran against Israel
Read more
Agreements worth $80.3 bln signed at SPIEF-2025 — organizing committee
Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov noted that the overall atmosphere of the forum was marked by a strong sense of optimism about the recovery of business relations
Read more
Kiev creates own problems after deciding to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — Putin
Kiev authorities personally formed a line of combat contact stretching along for almost two thousand kilometers, the Russian president said
Read more
Russia demands official apology from Rome over 'monstrous' Kremlin post — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "the situation with free speech in Italy has reached a really frightening stage"
Read more
Ukraine must not acquire nuclear weapons — Putin
According to Putin, these conditions form the foundation for long-term regional stability
Read more
Another Iranian missile attack reported in Israel, explosions heard
Shortly after the report, the IDF announced "a series of strikes against missile storage and launching infrastructure sites in central Iran"
Read more
Tornado-S rockets effectively break through Ukrainian air defense
The rockets have an advanced inertial guidance system that successfully operates in conditions of satellite channel jamming, which is important in modern war that uses a lot of electronic warfare systems
Read more
Iran may attack Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility — TV
The Al Jazeera's source also said that the IRGC has "precise information about Israel's stockpile of air defense missiles"
Read more
Easier for Iran to attack US bases in Middle East than to hit Israel — TV
High-ranking Iranian official emphasized that US involvement in the conflict would take the conflict to a regional level
Read more
Iran says it hit Israeli targets in areas including Ben Gurion Airport
"The operation used a large number of Shahed-136 combat drones, along with high-precision solid and liquid-fuel missiles," said the statement
Read more
Putin not ruling out taking control over Sumy, but says there is no such goal now
The Russian president said that Russia's actions are caused, among other things, by the constant shelling of the country's border territories by the Ukrainian forces
Read more
Putin to take part in Brazil-hosted next BRICS summit
Brazil took over BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1
Read more
Russia warns US against interfering in military actions against Iran — MFA
Maria Zakharova said that it would be an extremely dangerous step with unpredictable negative consequences
Read more
SPIEF 2025 draws delegations from 144 countries
Kobyakov emphasized that such events contribute to a renewed impetus in both economic cooperation and broader international relations
Read more
Russia enjoys strategic advantage in its special military op in Ukraine — Putin
Troops are advancing along the entire line of contact, Russian President said
Read more
Russians most of all wait for return of IKEA, McDonald's
Head of the Russian Quality System nonprofit organization Maxim Protasov still noted that there is a group of consumers that do not want the return of foreign brands at all
Read more
Israel attacks Iran’s Rasht off Caspian Sea coast
The strike was delivered on the territory of the Sefidrud Technology Park
Read more
Iran has right to peaceful use of nuclear technology — Putin
On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran
Read more
Press review: US may abandon Ukraine talks as Mideast braces for escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 20th
Read more
Trump says Iran must concede to end war
Earlier, he reported that the US Air Force had conducted a successful attack on "the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan"
Read more
Iraq extends ban on flights in its airspace for another day — air traffic controllers
The airspace will remain closed for the tenth day in a row
Read more
Houthis to attack US ships if Washington enters Iran-Israel conflict
The group's spokesman Yahya Saria emphasized that the Houthis are "monitoring and watching all activity in the region" and are ready to take the necessary measures to defend their territories
Read more
EU wants government change in Russia, like Israel wants in Iran — expert
"They are working to topple a government of a country," former Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl said
Read more
Trump emissary asks Musk to give Iran temporary free access to Starlink
"I’ll chip in a donation and I think others would, too," said Grenell
Read more
Russia ready to help Iran restore damaged nuclear facilities — Rosatom head
Alexey Likhachev said Germany had abandoned the Bushehr nuclear power station, damaged but later restored by Russian specialists
Read more
West’s hybrid war against Russia seeks to destroy EU — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that "many EU countries are on the verge of recession"
Read more
Russian forces can easily liberate Sumy due to crisis in Ukrainian army ranks — expert
"This is not a major issue for our armed forces, this is quite a realistic task given the current personnel crisis in the Ukrainian army," Yan Gagin said
Read more
Medvedev says both Israel, Iran should abandon their nuclear programs
"We know that Israel has a secret nuclear program," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Amsterdam court extends pre-trial detention of soccer player Quincy Promes
TASS previously reported that Promes was extradited from the UAE to the Netherlands
Read more
Only Trump can make decisions on Russia, Ukraine — Department of State
The United States closely watched the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said
Read more
Russian Knyaz Vandal FPV drones destroy NATO equipment worth over $2bln since August 2024
The FPV jam-resistant drone was tested in August 2024 when Ukraine intruded into the Kursk region
Read more
Russian economy on brink of recession — economic development minister
Maxim Reshetnikov noted that figures point to slowdown
Read more
High time for Zelensky to admit loss of everything — Republika Srpska president
According to Milorad Dodik, Zelensky believed the words of Western politicians "who clapped him on the shoulder and promised him a lot of things, but they failed in all of this"
Read more
Trump, Erdogan tried to set up meeting between US, Iran — news outlet
According to Axios, the attempt failed because the leaders could not contact Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his approval of the meeting
Read more
Using 'dirty bomb' against Russia to be Ukraine’s last mistake, Putin says
"This would be a colossal mistake on the part of those Russia is calling the neo-Nazis on the territory of current Ukraine," the Russian leader said
Read more
Pentagon studied ways to spread bird flu via Ukrainian center, top brass says
"As part of the project, it was assessed under what conditions the virus’ transmission would become uncontrolled, cause economic damage and create risks for food security," Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov said
Read more
Saudi Arabia will be guest country for SPIEF-2026
Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov also announced that the second Russia-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Forum is expected to take place in Cairo
Read more
Tourist damages 17th-century painting in Uffizi Gallery when falling
According to Corriere della Sera, the painting is a 1690 portrait of Ferdinando de Medici by Nicoletto
Read more
CEO unveils Rosneft-made synthetic oil at SPIEF
Sechin invited anyone interested to take a closer look at the oil sample later
Read more
World seeks new formats of cooperation, Russia advancing SCO and BRICS to meet demand
Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov also noted that the Union State of Russia and Belarus serves as another platform that offers an alternative model for international collaboration
Read more
US use of nuclear weapons in Iran would lead to catastrophic developments — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov noted, there are so many speculations that "it’s impossible to comment on them"
Read more
FACTBOX: Putin names five steps to change national economic structure
The Russian economy should be more technologically advanced
Read more
Kremlin advisor says US debt is its biggest problem
According to Anton Kobyakov, the US needs to address its negative trade balance and budget deficit
Read more
Former Spartak Moscow FC striker Promes taken to Netherlands
According to the report, two military police vans were seen leaving the airport, one of them presumably carrying Promes
Read more
Putin to lay wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Day of Remembrance and Mourning
As part of the solemn commemoration, Russian President will also lay flowers at the monuments dedicated to the hero cities and at the memorial honoring towns awarded the title City of Military Glory
Read more
Western media coverage of Iran-Israel conflict overlooks nuclear risk element — MFA
Maria Zakharova warned against assuming that just because so-called "precision strikes" are being carried out, a nuclear disaster is out of the question
Read more
Putin gives interview to Sky News Arabia
Russian President does it after the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Read more
Israel believes US seriously prepping for war with Iran — media
The report notes that based on military contacts between the two countries over the past 48 hours, a US attack on Iran could occur in the near future
Read more
Iran says it used undetectable missiles to strike Mossad headquarters
According to the Iranian official, the attack came as a surprise for the Israel
Read more
Press review: SPIEF 2025 may yield $95.5 bln in contracts as Trump leaves G7 summit early
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 18th
Read more
Berlin decides to expel Russian diplomats en masse, Moscow to mirror that decision — MFA
The diplomats promised to give a mirror response to Berlin's decision
Read more
US gave Israel prior notice of upcoming strikes on Iran — media
While the source did not disclose specific details provided
Read more
Belarus frees 14 prisoners at Trump’s request — Kellogg’s deputy
According to John Coale, US President Donald Trump "encouraged this trip"
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate Zaporozhye settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic
At the same time, Ukrainian armed forces sustained losses exceeding 1,350 servicemen over the past 24 hours in the zone of the special military operation
Read more
US will not support lower price cap on Russian oil due to impact on its own exports
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia would not supply oil and oil products under the conditions of the price cap
Read more
IDF registers launch of Iranian missiles towards Israel
Civilians were instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice
Read more
IAEA says no nuclear material at attacked nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan
The Israeli attack on the nuclear facility in Isfahan will not have radiological consequences, Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Immediate negotiations with Russia are Ukraine’s only chance — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya thanked the United States for supporting the direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev
Read more
Russian Air Defense downs 4 JDAM bombs, 97 Ukrainian UAVs in past 24 Hours
The report also noted that since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 663 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 64,682 UAVs, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,997 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple-launch rocket system vehicles, 26,451 artillery pieces and mortars, and 37,102 units of special military automotive equipment
Read more
Trump says might support ceasefire between Israel, Iran
"It's very hard to stop," US President noted speaking about Israel and Iran exchanging strikes
Read more
Russia’s security zone in Sumy Region is 10-12 km deep — Putin
As the Russian president pointed out, Russia "was forced to create security zones along the border" after the Ukrainian army was expelled from the Kursk Region
Read more
Ukraine tries to ‘prick’ Russia with story about returned Russian soldier’s body — source
Under the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 6,060 bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine, while Kiev returned only 78 bodies to Moscow
Read more
Strike on Iran will inevitably drag US into regional war — former Pentagon chief
Leon Panetta is convinced that the United States made a "terrible mistake" by going into Iraq in 2003, and believes that it should serve as a lesson for Trump
Read more
Liberation of Petrovskogo in Donbass region paves way for offensive toward Dnepropetrovsk
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Petrovskogo in the DPR
Read more
NATO members realize they are nothing without US — Kneissl
Only time can show how long will NATO continue to exist, ex-Austrian foreign minister and head of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues said
Read more
International rail carriage of passengers gain 12% in 5M 2025
FPC and foreign railways’ trains carried about 1.4 mln passengers as of the end of five months of 2025
Read more
Russian activist, founder of 'Army of Beauties' sentenced to 22 years for state treason
According to the investigation, Nadezhda Rossinskaya systematically raised funds for the Ukrainian army, disguising them as humanitarian projects and partially transferring them to a terrorist organization banned in Russia
Read more
Russia’s share of trade with countries that introduced sanctions drops to 10%
Kobakov noted that the sanctions imposed on the Russian economy have had the opposite of their intended effect
Read more
Iran ready for talks with Israel, but attacks need to stop — foreign minister
Araghchi also said he views the possibility of US joining the attacks on Iran as very dangerous
Read more
Iran strikes Rafael weapons factory, sources say
No further details have been disclosed regarding the extent of the damage or the factory’s specific location
Read more
Russia got assurances from Netanyahu, Trump that staff at Bushehr NPP will be safe — Putin
According to the president, Russia relied "on the certain level of relations with Israel, on the recovering relations with the United States"
Read more
Israeli strikes on western Iran kill five servicemen, injure nine — news agency
Targets in the Qasr-e Shirin district, which borders Iraq, were shelled, the Mehr news agency reported
Read more
Lukashenko pardons 14 prisoners, including opposition figures — spokeswoman
Sergey Tikhanovsky is among them, Natalia Eismont said
Read more
Lukashenko, Kellogg discuss sanctions against Belarus — presidential spokeswoman
The talks lasted six and a half hours, Natalia Eismont said
Read more
Putin points to Israel's huge Russian-speaking demographic
The Russian leader also noted that Russia has traditionally friendly allied relations with the Arab and Islamic world
Read more
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones concludes his career
A former light heavyweight champion, he boasts an impressive record of 28 wins and just a single loss
Read more
Israel says its jets currently strike military targets in southwestern Iran
According to the Fars news agency, explosions were heard in the city of Ahvaz and the port of Mahshahr
Read more
Downed F-35, US fleet withdrawal, secret Chinese flights: news on Israel-Iran conflict
On Wednesday morning, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian facilities used in the production of uranium enrichment centrifuges
Read more
Iran warns Qatar about potential strikes on US bases — newspaper
The targets of Iranian strikes, in case the US decides to join the Israeli operation against Tehran, may become other US bases throughout the Middle East, as well as Washington's diplomatic missions in the region, The Washington Post pointed out
Read more
Trump announces successful US Air Force attack on three Iranian nuclear sites
According to Reuters, the attack involved B-2 strategic bombers previously redeployed to Guam, a US overseas territory in the Pacific
Read more
Iran rejects US proposals on nuclear program — speaker
According to Mike Johnson, the US strikes were aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining "the most lethal weapon on the planet"
Read more
Iran-Israel crisis cannot be resolved militarily — Egyptian president
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also condemned what he described as "Israeli escalation," warning that it poses a serious threat to regional security and stability at a time of heightened tensions
Read more
Nazi elements within Ukrainian leadership must be eliminated — Putin
Putin noted that in order to achieve a resolution to the conflict, Ukraine must recognize the results of the referendums held in Donbass and Novorossiya
Read more
Russia strongly condemns flight of Ukrainian drones through Kazakh airspace — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that Russia calls on all responsible governments and specialized international agencies "to pay attention to such provocations"
Read more
Compensation for Exiting Russian Market will be required for return of foreign companies
Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov added that companies aiming to return will be expected to operate not only in Moscow, Vladivostok, and Saint Petersburg, but also within the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya
Read more
Russian companies see India as base for setting up IT teams — Indian minister
Vaishnaw added that there are many areas for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the IT sector
Read more
Iran states willingness to negotiate, but US finds response unacceptable — media
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran was open to negotiations - on the condition that Israel halts its aggression
Read more
Putin admits worried about threat of World War III
"There is a lot of conflict potential, it is growing," the Russian president said
Read more
Russia is fulfilling all agreements reached with Ukraine in Istanbul — Medinsky
Earlier, media outlets reported claims that in the process of transferring more than 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, Russia was allegedly substituting them with the bodies of Russian servicemen
Read more