Houthis to attack US ships if Washington enters Iran-Israel conflict

DOHA, June 21. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement intend to attack US ships and vessels in the Red Sea if the US directly supports Israel in the conflict with Iran, the group's spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"If the US participates in an Israeli attack on Iran, our armed forces will attack their ships and warships in the Red Sea," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV channel.

Saria emphasized that the Houthis are "monitoring and watching all activity in the region" and are ready to take the necessary measures to defend their territories. According to the spokesman, the Yemeni rebels will support "any Arab or Islamic country that is subjected to aggression" by Israel or opposing its attack.