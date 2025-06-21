Turkey ready to facilitate talks between leaders of Iran, US — president

ISTANBUL, June 21. /TASS/. The way to solving the problem around Iran lies through diplomacy, Turkey is ready to facilitate negotiations, including at the level of Iranian and US leaders, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The top Iranian diplomat is attending a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

"President Erdogan said that the region cannot allow another war. Israel must be stopped immediately, and the way to resolve the nuclear issue is through talks. According to him, Turkey is ready to play its part in facilitating talks, and steps should be taken as soon as possible to lead to diplomacy through technical and leader-level talks between Iran and the US. Turkey will continue to support these efforts," the presidential administration said in a statement following the meeting.