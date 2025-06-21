Nearly 56,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 2023 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, June 21. /TASS/. Over 55,900 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip since the tensions escalated in October 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry reported.

"The number of victims of fighting in Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 55,908, with 131,138 more injured," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel. The ministry noted that over the past two days, hospitals in Gaza received the bodies of 202 people. Another 1,037 Palestinians were injured.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.