Israel says its jets currently strike military targets in southwestern Iran

DUBAI, June 21. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets are currently attacking military infrastructure in southwestern Iran.

According to the Fars news agency, explosions were heard in the city of Ahvaz and the port of Mahshahr. Air defenses are working to eliminate the threat.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit. Mutual strikes are ongoing.