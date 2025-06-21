Iran says it hit Israeli targets in areas including Ben Gurion Airport

DUBAI, June 21. /TASS/. Iran fired missiles and drones at Israeli military targets, including one at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.

"The eighteenth wave of Operation True Promise 3 ended with a successful destruction of military targets and operational support centers of the Israeli armed forces at Ben Gurion Airport and other areas. The operation used a large number of Shahed-136 combat drones, along with high-precision solid and liquid-fuel missiles," said the statement aired on Iranian state television.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit. Mutual strikes are ongoing.