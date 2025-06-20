Russia can count on Belarus to stand by its side, through thick and thin — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. Belarus is with Russia for the long-haul, and will not abandon it amid hard times, the republic's President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

"I would like for you to understand that during these difficult times, we are with you. We have always been open about this. We are with Russia, we have been, we are, and we will always be with you," the Belarusian president said.

Lukashenko stressed that Russia can always count on Belarus. "We will fight as Russians together with the Russian people, defending our shared Motherland. There is no way out of this, we have only one native land and there will be no other," the Belarusian leader added.