Talks needed to resolve crisis around Iran — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, June 20. /TASS/. Negotiations are essential to resolve the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"President Erdogan stated that the path to resolving the nuclear dispute with Iran lies through dialogue, and that the conflict - sparked by Israel’s attack on Iran - has significantly increased the threat to regional security. He also warned that the violence provoked by Israeli strikes could have serious repercussions for both the region and Europe, including increased migration and the risk of nuclear contamination," the Turkish president’s administration said in a statement following the talks.

Erdogan added that Turkey will continue its efforts to help bring an end to the Iran-Israel conflict.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing. Russia condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to become a mediator.