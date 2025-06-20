Israeli defense minister orders army to step up strikes on Iran to 'destabilize regime'

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to intensify strikes on Iran, including efforts aimed at "destabilizing the regime," the Ynet news website reported.

According to Ynet, Katz ordered increased attacks on government facilities in the Islamic republic to "destabilize the regime and enhance deterrence against rocket attacks on Israel’s home front."

The minister emphasized that the campaign coincides with "continued strikes on [nuclear] facilities and scientists in order to hamper Iran’s nuclear program."

The directive to escalate attacks on Iranian government targets followed a meeting of Israel’s top security officials, Ynet noted. "We must target all symbols of government and mechanisms used to suppress the population, such as the Basij (a paramilitary militia within the IRGC - TASS), as well as the regime’s power base represented by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Katz stated.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.

The tit-for-tat attacks are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed its willingness to mediate in the Iran-Israel conflict.