Thirty detained in Iran on suspicion of links to Israeli intelligence service — police

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Iranian law enforcement officers have detained 30 people in the Hamadan province since June 13 on suspicions of having ties to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, said Jalal Jaafari, head of the local police department.

"Thirty people have been detained over the past week on suspicion of supporting the Zionist regime [Israel] and having ties to Mossad," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

Jaafari added that at least "14 of them tried to incite public unrest by posting messages on social media, some were loitering near military facilities, while others were setting fires."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.

The tit-for-tat attacks are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed its willingness to mediate in the Iran-Israel conflict.