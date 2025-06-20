Iran against talks with US while Israel continues aggression — top diplomat

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Tehran has informed Washington that there will be no negotiations until Israel stops attacking Iran, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"In the situation when the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) continues its agression, the Americans are asking for negotiations and have repeatedly sent [relevant] messages. However, we have clearly stated that there is no place for dialogue until the aggression and attacks stop," the top diplomat emphasized, speaking on TV.

Araghchi said that Tehran considers the Americans to be "partners and accomplices" of Israel in its aggression against Iran. "We are not engaging in talks with America as an accomplice to this crime," he noted.

The foreign minister stressed that limiting Iran's missile program is non-negotiable.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff had been in contact with Iranian officials in recent days. She added that US President Donald Trump is committed to a negotiated settlement. However, Trump had previously not ruled out the possibility of strikes on Iran. Tehran has threatened Washington with serious retaliation if the US intervenes in the conflict on Israel's side.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.