DOHA, June 20. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported an Iranian missile attack targeting the territory of Israel.

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the IDF said.

Civilians were instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat, the IDF added.