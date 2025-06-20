At least 16 detained in Iran on suspicion of supporting Israel

DOHA, June 20. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has detained 16 people in Iran’s Lorestan province on suspicion of supporting Israel, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, the detainees are accused of "sowing panic on the internet in an attempt to weaken the solidarity in the Iranian society."

The report says that any online activities contributing to Israel’s goals, as well as circulation of false information and rumors, will be thwarted by the law-enforcement.

Earlier, Iran’s communications ministry said temporary internet restrictions have been imposed amid the Israeli attacks.