Iran threatens to attack Israel's Channel 14 television

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. The Iranian Armed Forces told the staff of Israel’s Channel 14 television to leave their offices as they could come under attack soon, the Fars news agency reported.

According to the report, Tehran views the television channel as a center of "propaganda and support for terrorism" and warned that in the near future it could become a target of Iranian missile attacks. The staff should "evacuate immediately," Iran said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing.