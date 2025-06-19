Top Iranian, US officials hold several phone calls amid Israeli strikes — Reuters

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has talked with US special envoy Steven Witkoff several times over the phone in recent days amid the Israeli military operation, Reuters reported citing diplomatic sources.

According to their information, they discussed the possibility of ending the conflict diplomatically. According to one of the European diplomats, "Araghchi told Witkoff Iran was ready to come back to nuclear talks, but it could not if Israel continued its bombing."

A Middle Eastern source said the Iranian foreign minister had declared his readiness to show flexibility on the country’s nuclear program if Washington forced Israel to halt its attacks.

Reuters said the Americans initiated the dialogue.

The United States and Iran have been holding nuclear negotiations with the mediation of Oman since April. The sixth round of talks was supposed to take place in Muscat, but after the Israeli strikes, its holding was in doubt. Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program.