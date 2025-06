TEL AVIV, June 19. /TASS/. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson mentioned Bushehr among the targets of a recent attack on Iran by mistake, an army source told TASS.

"The press secretary mentioned this place by mistake," the source said in response to a question.

Earlier, an IDF spokesperson said that Israel had conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Bushehr, Isfahan and Natanz, as well as on military sites involved in the production of ballistic missiles.