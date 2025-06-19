Iran launches combined strike on Israel using strategic missiles, drones — IRGC

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reported a combined strike on Israel, which involved strategic missiles and drones and targeted a military command post and intelligence facility.

"The fourteenth phase of Operation True Promise 3 began with a combined strike involving kamikaze drones and strategic missiles. During the attack, a precision strike was launched at a command and reconnaissance center of the [Israeli] regime’s army, located near a hospital," the report reads.

According to the IRGC, the Israeli military has evacuated its bases and "deployed its ineffective missile and air defense systems in city centers, using residential buildings as shields."

"We have already warned that the entire sky over the occupied territories has been left defenseless and that there are no more safe places [in Israel]," the IRGC added.

Iran’s IRNA news agency reported earlier that the headquarters of the Israeli army’s cyber command, the C4I Corps, and a military reconnaissance center in Gav-Yam came under Iranian missile strikes on Thursday morning. According to the outlet, "thousands of troops" were stationed at the site, tasked with handling intelligence data and conducting cyber operations. IRNA stated that the Gav-Yam reconnaissance center was situated near Soroka Hospital in the city of Be'er Sheva in southern Israel. The hospital felt the impact of the shock wave but did not suffer significant damage, as the military site had been struck with high accuracy, the agency noted.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. Iran and Israel continue to exchange strikes. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to act as a mediator in resolving the conflict.