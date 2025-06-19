No casualties in Israeli strikes on Iran’s Arak nuclear complex — AEOI

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. Israel has attacked а research nuclear reactor and а heavy water facility at Iran's Arak Nuclear Power Plant resulting in no casualties, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

"The Zionist enemy has attacked the research nuclear reactor of Arak and the Khondab heavy water complex in violation of international laws on prohibition of military action against nuclear facilities. The Israeli attack has not caused any casualties," the agency’s press service said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

According to the agency, the AEOI said that "it has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) several times about the Israeli regime’s threats and military acts of aggression in the past recent days, but the UN nuclear agency has sadly failed to take any action in this regard."