Iran strikes Israel’s cyber command headquarters — IRNA

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. The Israeli army’s C4I cyber command headquarters and the military intelligence center in the Gav-Yam hi-tech park were targeted by Iranian missile strikes on Thursday morning, IRNA reported.

According to the news agency, thousands of servicemen responsible for intelligence data processing and cyber operations were stationed there.

The Gav-Yam intelligence center is situated near Soroka hospital in southern Israel’s Beersheba which suffered no serios damage as it was exposed to a blast wave, while the military infrastructure was hit in a precision strike, the news agency said.