Trump says approved continuation of Israel's operation against Iran to Netanyahu

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has approved the continuation of Israel’s military operation against Iran in a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the American leader told reporters.

"I told him ‘Keep going," Trump said about his June 17 conversation with Netanyahu, talking about Israel’s operation against Iran.

He said he did not indicate to Netanyahu that the United States would throw some heavier weight behind the Jewish state's military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The president also gave what some are calling a cryptic warning about the possible intensification of hostilities against Iran in the coming days.

"We'll see the next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week, maybe less," Trump warned without elaborating.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against the Iranian nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, the two countries exchanged blows again. Both sides reported deaths and injuries, and admitted some targets on their territories were hit. The mutual blows continue.