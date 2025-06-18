Trump says he, Putin discussed Iran, Ukraine on June 17

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on June 17, during which the sides discussed the Ukrainian and Iranian crises, including Russia's proposal to mediate a dialogue with Tehran.

"I spoke to him (to Putin - TASS) yesterday, and, you know, he actually offered to help mediate [talks with Iran]. I said: 'Do me a favor. Mediate your own [conflict with Ukraine]. Let's mediate [the situation with] Russia first. Okay?' I said: 'Vladimir, let's mediate Russia [and Ukraine] first. You can worry about this (the situation around Iran - TASS) later'," Trump told reporters at the White House.

At the same time, the US president opined that the conflict in Ukraine will eventually be settled. "I think that will work out, too," Trump said, referring to the Ukrainian conflict. "But so many people have been killed," the politician added.

Trump also reiterated that the conflict in Ukraine would never have started if he had been president in 2021-2025.