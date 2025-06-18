IDF rejects Iranian reports of seizing control over Israeli airspace

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has refuted Iran’s reports of seizing control over Israeli airspace.

"As of today, Iran has no advantage even in its own airspace — so how could they possibly control ours? For the past six days, the Israel Air Force has been operating freely in Iranian airspace, striking IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) positions and returning safely," Israeli Army Spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told TASS.

"It seems that for the IRGC command, the concept of airspace control is entirely subjective, and they don’t bother verifying their facts," she added. "Even the missiles and UAVs they fire at our cities are mostly intercepted by our air defense systems."

According to Ukolova, "the Iranian regime's habit of wishful thinking has been evident throughout this entire operation." "We’ve seen similar attempts to manipulate the media in the past," she recalled.

"It’s no surprise that a regime which routinely deceives its own citizens would also release false reports to mislead the international public. Naturally, it's far easier to claim success with words than to achieve it with actions," Ukolova concluded.

On June 18, IRNA quoted a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite units of Iran’s army, alleging that the Islamic republic had gained control over Israeli skies during an overnight attack.