Israel’s aggression against Iran cannot be excused as pre-emptive attack, Swiss NGO says

GENEVA, June 17. /TASS/. Israel’s aggression against Iran cannot be excused as a pre-emptive attack, the Geneva International Peace Research Institute (GIPRI) said in a statement.

"By bombing Iran, [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu has violated article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and article 5 of the Rome Statute. This act of unprovoked aggression cannot be excused by reference to a non-existent doctrine of ‘pre-emptive attack’, which [former US President] George W. Bush invoked to attack Iraq, and does not fall within the meaning of Article 51 on the UN Charter, which allows for self-defense," the statement reads.

"Once again, Israel, the United States and their supporters are flouting international law and participating in a conflict that could lead to nuclear disaster. GIPRI calls for a return to international law and the negotiations that this implies," the organization added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days.