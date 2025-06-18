Over 50 Palestinians killed, almost 400 injured in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry

DUBAI, June 18. /TASS/. At least 55 Palestinians were killed and about 400 suffered injuries in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Gaza hospitals received 61 bodies in the past 24 hours, including the remains of six people that had been killed earlier but remained trapped under the rubble. As many as 397 injured people were also admitted," the statement reads.

According to the Health Ministry, the total death toll has reached 55,493 since October 2023, and 129,320 people have been injured.

As many as 5,194 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed military operations on March 18, 2025, and 17,279 have suffered injuries.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.

On May 18, the Israeli authorities announced that Operation Gideon’s Chariots, aimed at destroying Hamas in Gaza, had entered its decisive phase.