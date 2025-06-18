French president’s trip to Greenland irritates Trump

LONDON, June 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Greenland irritated US leader Donald Trump, the Financial Times reported, citing officials attending the G7 summit in Canada.

According to the newspaper, Macron’s decision to make a stopover in Greenland on his way to the summit contributed to Trump’s decision to leave the event early. However, a British official told the paper that the US president was simply tired of the G7.

Macron visited Greenland on June 15 to discuss Arctic security. He met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland - an autonomous territory in Denmark - should join the United States.

According to the Financial Times, Trump’s early departure raised concerns among other G7 leaders that he "could do the same thing at the NATO summit in The Hague next week.".