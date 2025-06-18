US may decide to launch military action against Iran within 24 to 48 hours — TV

YORK, June 18. /TASS/. US officials believe that the next 24 to 48 hours would be critical for the Israel-Iran conflict as Washington is determining whether a diplomatic solution is possible or if the president might resort to military action instead, ABC News reports.

According to the broadcaster’s sources, the US still believes it will be able to bring Iran back to the negotiating table and ultimately force it accept a deal that would require Tehran to abandon nuclear enrichment.

In April, the US and Iran engaged in indirect talks mediated by Oman, which were aimed at resolving the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. After several attempts to reach an agreement, the talks were on the verge of a failure due to disagreements over uranium enrichment. The sixth round of talks was expected to take place in Muscat on June 15 but was canceled after Israel’s attack on Iran.