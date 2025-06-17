Trump dismisses US intel chief's assertion Iran not building nuclear weapon

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is unmoved by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's March statement that Iran was not actively developing nuclear weapons, he said aboard Air Force One.

"I don't care what she said. I think they were very close to having them," Trump said, as quoted by CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs on X.

Gabbard said US intelligence agencies had found no evidence suggesting Iran was working to build a nuclear weapon, also adding that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei had not authorized a revival of the country’s nuclear weapons development program suspended in 2003. Gabbard said the US intelligence community is closely monitoring Iran's nuclear activities.

CNN, citing sources, reported today that American intelligence has concluded that Tehran is not developing its own nuclear weapons.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran continued to exchange blows. Both states reported deaths and injuries, acknowledged that some objects on their territories were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.