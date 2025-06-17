Fifty killed in Israeli strike on civilians queuing for aid in Gaza — news agency

CAIRO, June 17. /TASS/. At least 50 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a location for receiving humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, the WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The media outlet said that Israel targeted a civilian gathering near the aid distribution point on the outskirts of Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Palestinian territory. Medical workers reported that about 200 people were injured in the attack.

The media outlet specified that the injured are being taken to local hospitals, which are already overwhelmed with those previously injured in Israeli bombings across Gaza. Many of those affected in Khan Yunis are currently in critical condition.

Israel is implementing a new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents. This new model transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, will henceforth operate solely through the GHF.

These organizations have criticized the plan, condemning the idea to place distribution centers in "safe zones" free from hostilities in southern Gaza. According to them, this could lead to forced resettlement of enclave residents. The UN also fears that Israel will politicize humanitarian aid, turning it into a tool to pressure the Palestinians.