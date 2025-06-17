Iran fires around 400 missiles at Israel amid escalation — Netanyahu’s office

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. Iran has launched nearly 400 missiles at Israel during the recent escalation, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister, said in a bulletin.

"About 400 missiles and hundreds of drones have targeted Israeli territory," the statement said.

Following the strikes, missile debris was recorded in "approximately 35 different locations," the report indicated.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.