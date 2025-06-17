US did not approach Iran with proposal to engage in peace talks — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he did not approach Iran with a proposal to engage in peace talks.

"I have not reached out to Iran for 'peace talks' in any way, shape, or form," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

Trump emphasized that Tehran "should have taken the deal that was on the table" as it "would have saved a lot of lives."

In his next post on the topic, the US head of state wrote that Iran not possessing nuclear weapons leads to America’s greatness. "America first means many great things, including the fact that, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Make America great again!" Trump noted.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.