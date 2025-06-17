Israel prepares more complex operation against Iran than against Hezbollah — envoy

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. Israel has devised a new operation against Iran, which would seem "simple" in comparison to the 2024 operation to blast Hezbollah communication devices in Lebanon, Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter told the Merit Street TV channel.

"We’ve pulled off a number of surprises. When the dust settles, you are going to see some surprises on Thursday night, on Friday, that will make the beeper operation almost seem simple," he said.

On September 17 and 18, 2024, a series of communication devices, primarily beepers and radios, exploded in Lebanon. According to authorities, the explosions claimed 37 lives and injured more than 3,000. Hezbollah accused Israel of staging the explosions. Later, Israeli authorities confirmed that the country’s special services had planned and implemented the operation.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.