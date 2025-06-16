Iran hasn’t hit Israel with all its missile might yet — IRGC

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Iran held back using all its missile capabilities in its latest strikes on Israel, Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the country's elite military unit, said.

"We have not yet brought our strategic missile potential fully into play. When the time comes, we will deploy our most advanced systems — and next-generation missiles are only one part of that arsenal," he told the Tasnim agency, refuting allegations that Iran is running out of missiles.

According to Vahidi, Iran is not afraid to continue the conflict, nor will it hesitate to show the world its military might.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.