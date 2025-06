TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Iranian air defense systems repelled Israel’s attempted attack on the airport in city of Tabriz, the NourNews agency reported.

According to the news agency, Israeli warplanes attempted to strikes areas around Tabriz’s Shahid Madani International Airport, but the attack was rebuffed by the city’s air defense.

The current situation in the city is reportedly calm, being controlled by the law enforcement, the agency added.