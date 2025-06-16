Israeli-Iranian conflict to have severe consequences for region, world — Iraqi minister

RABAT, June 16. /TASS/. Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone conversation with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy to discuss the current situation in the Middle East in light of the Iranian-Israeli standoff.

"If this conflict continues, it will have severe consequences for the region and the world. There can be no winner in this war, and, if allowed to continue, it will cause serious economic crises particularly if it spreads to the Strait of Hormuz. In this case, it may trigger a global economic crisis," Iraqi news agency INA quoted Hussein as saying.

The Iraqi minister underscored "the United Kingdom’s role in resolving the situation, be it in the European Troika format - comprising the United Kingdom, France and Germany - or in the form of cooperation with the United States."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.