Israel to continue operation against Iran 'for as long as it takes' — ambassador

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Israel's ongoing military operation against Iran will last as long as necessary, as there is no set timeframe for when it will be completed, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said on Monday.

"Israel is not setting any deadlines or time limits for itself. We will continue for as long as it takes," Halperin said, speaking at a news briefing.

She also clarified that Israel does not restrict itself either in terms of the duration of the operation or the geographic scope within Iran, where threats exist in the form of weapons or stockpiles that could pose a danger to Israel.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.