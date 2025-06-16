Indonesian president to meet with Putin on June 19 — Indonesian cabinet

TOKYO, June 16. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on June 19 during a planned visit to Russia, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin will receive [Indonesian] President Prabowo Subianto and hold a bilateral meeting with him on June 19, 2025," the Indonesian news portal Tempo quoted him as saying.

According to the Indonesian cabinet secretary, President Subianto’s visit to Russia is geared to strengthen comprehensive cooperation and partnership between Indonesia and Russia and therefore has a great strategic significance. "It demonstrates that Indonesia is winning wider recognition in the international arena, especially amid the growing global challenges," he added.

On May 19, Indonesian Culture Minister Fadli Zon told TASS that his country’s president was planning to come to Russia to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which takes place on June 18-21.