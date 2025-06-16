Iranian parliament not considering withdrawal from NPT Treaty — news agency

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Iran's parliament has denied reports that lawmakers are considering a bill to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in response to Israeli attacks, the Mehr news agency reported.

Earlier, such reports appeared in a number of Iranian media outlets.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei commented on the reports that Iranian lawmakers were allegedly considering withdrawing from the NPT Treaty at a briefing: "We are in constant contact with the parliament. Of course, laws passed by the parliament are binding on the government. All the bills you mentioned are under consideration, and the Foreign Ministry is coordinating with the parliament on this matter."

The spokesman added that Iran is committed to its obligations under the treaty and opposes the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Middle East.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.